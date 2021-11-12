SOC Telemed gains after Q3 results, better-than-expected guidance

Nov. 12, 2021 3:32 PM ETSOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Success business chart with green arrow up and USA dollars background. Profit and money. Financial and business graph. Stock market growth 3d illustration.

JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

  • SOC Telemed (TLMD +32.9%) is trading sharply higher after the company’s Q3 2021 financials and its guidance for the year beat the Street forecasts.
  • The telemedicine company based in Reston, Virginia recorded $26.7M in total revenue, indicating a ~76% YoY growth amid ~247% YoY rise in bookings that reached $9.0M.
  • Access Physicians made up $9.7M in revenue with 38,020 core consults, and total system-wide consults climbed ~76% YoY to 140,743 while stand-alone SOC core consults rose ~18% YoY to 37,845.
  • However, net loss increased ~9% YoY to $10.6M as quarterly gross margin dropped to ~30% from ~37% in the corresponding period in the previous year.
  • The company unveiled an enterprise-wide restructuring plan to yield $7M – $9M in annualized cost savings starting from 2022.
  • For 2021, SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) projects its GAAP revenue to reach $91.5M – $93.5M, up from $90.0M – $93.5M in the previous estimates. The consensus guidance indicates ~$90.9M in revenue for the company this year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.