Fertilizer prices soar to all-time highs, hitting farmers and consumers
Nov. 12, 2021 3:23 PM ETCF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF), NTR, MOSCORN, SOYB, WEATBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor82 Comments
- Fertilizer prices continue to shatter records, driving up costs for farmers and threatening to make food even more expensive for consumers.
- Bloomberg reports the Green Markets North American Fertilizer Price Index surged 4.4% today to $1,094.35 per short ton, rocketing past a record set last week.
- Prices for New Orleans urea nitrogen fertilizer are up 8.3% to $812 per short ton, a week after major producer CF Industries (CF +1.3%) warned of continued shortages.
- Nutrien (NTR -0.3%) and Mosaic (MOS +1.4%) expect prices to keep rising, according to executive comments during earnings calls last week.
- ETFs: CORN, SOYB, WEAT
- Fertilizer normally accounts for ~35% of a corn farmer's operating costs, which could jump to 45% next year, according to Bloomberg's Green Markets, which also says as fertilizer and other input costs rise, U.S. farmers next year could switch 2.5M acres from corn to soybeans, which is less fertilizer-intensive.
- Soybean futures surged this week after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its estimate for domestic yields.