Brilliant Earth stock soars 30% to record high after jewelry firm reports sparkling Q3 (update)
- Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) rallied more than 30% to a record high Friday after the “ethical-jewelry” firm released what it called “outstanding” Q3 results in its first post-IPO earnings report.
BRLT soared as much as 36% to an intraday record $19.25 before pulling back to close at an $18.49 all-time high. The stock rose 30.7% on the session and 54.1% from the $12 a share where Brilliant Earth (BRLT) went public less than two months ago.
Brilliant Earth (BRLT) beat analyst estimates with $95.2M in Q3 revenues, $0.09 of non-GAAP earnings per share and $0.01 of GAAP EPS.
BRLT sells what it calls “ethical and environmentally responsible” jewelry, including items made with recycled precious metals and what the firm bills as “Beyond Conflict Free” diamonds.
The firm avoids so-called “conflict diamonds” or “blood diamonds” – stones purchased from countries engaged in wars or civil strife, often in Africa. As publicized in the 2006 Leonardo DiCaprio film Blood Diamond, such stones’ production often involves human-rights abuses or helps fund civil wars.
Two Stanford University graduates founded the San Francisco-based Brilliant Earth (BRLT) in 2005 after one of them tried but failed to find an ethically sourced engagement ring.
The company now sells jewelry both online and through 15 U.S. brick-and-mortar showrooms in upscale neighborhoods like Boston’s Newbury Street and the District of Columbia’s Georgetown section.
BRLT went public on Sept. 23 via what initially seemed like a poorly received IPO. The company cut the initial public offering’s share size in half and the IPO priced well below its expected $14-$16/share range.
However, shares rallied 42.6% higher to close at $17.12 on their first trading day. And while BRLT later pulled back to as low as $10.63 intraday on Oct. 11, the stock is now up more than 50% from the company’s IPO price.
Click here to see BRLT’s earnings presentation, or you can read a transcript of its earnings call with analysts here.