U.S. poised to ease tariffs on steel, aluminum from Japan - WSJ

Nov. 12, 2021 4:15 PM ETVanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX), JJUX, NUE, CLF, RS, MT, STLD, AA, CENXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor60 Comments

Steel coil transport

Taitai6769/iStock via Getty Images

  • The Biden administration is moving to ease tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Japan, in the latest step by the U.S. to reset trade relations with allies, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The administration likely will announce a plan to start talks with Tokyo on easing the tariffs, with a goal to set up an arrangement to allow some Japanese metals to enter U.S. tariff-free, according to the report.
  • ETFs: SLX, JJU
  • Potentially relevant tickers include X, NUE, CLF, RS, MT, STLD, AA, CENX
  • The decision follows last month's agreement with the European Union to ease tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.