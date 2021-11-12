U.S. poised to ease tariffs on steel, aluminum from Japan - WSJ
Nov. 12, 2021 4:15 PM ETVanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX), JJUX, NUE, CLF, RS, MT, STLD, AA, CENXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor60 Comments
- The Biden administration is moving to ease tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from Japan, in the latest step by the U.S. to reset trade relations with allies, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The administration likely will announce a plan to start talks with Tokyo on easing the tariffs, with a goal to set up an arrangement to allow some Japanese metals to enter U.S. tariff-free, according to the report.
- ETFs: SLX, JJU
- Potentially relevant tickers include X, NUE, CLF, RS, MT, STLD, AA, CENX
- The decision follows last month's agreement with the European Union to ease tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe.