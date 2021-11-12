A.I.S. Resources to raise capital vis stock offering, amends loan agreement, grants stock options

Nov. 12, 2021 4:50 PM ETA.I.S. Resources Limited (AISSF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • A.I.S. Resources (OTCQB:AISSF) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 5M shares at $0.05/share for gross proceeds of $250K.
  • The proceeds will be used for general working capital and exploration of the company’s gold projects in Australia.
  • Post its Nov.5 release, the company amended loan agreements for loans worth $300K which is now increased to $350K; interest rate has been amended to 6% annually from 3% prior.
  • In exchange of 1.2M bonus shares, the lenders will receive 7M bonus warrants wherein each bonus warrant is entitled to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.05/share for one year.
  • The company has granted 1.1M incentive stock options to various directors, and consultants of the company; options vested vested on grant and will expire on Nov.12, 2026.
