A.I.S. Resources to raise capital vis stock offering, amends loan agreement, grants stock options
Nov. 12, 2021 4:50 PM ETA.I.S. Resources Limited (OTCQB:AISSF)
- A.I.S. Resources (OTCQB:AISSF) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 5M shares at $0.05/share for gross proceeds of $250K.
- The proceeds will be used for general working capital and exploration of the company’s gold projects in Australia.
- Post its Nov.5 release, the company amended loan agreements for loans worth $300K which is now increased to $350K; interest rate has been amended to 6% annually from 3% prior.
- In exchange of 1.2M bonus shares, the lenders will receive 7M bonus warrants wherein each bonus warrant is entitled to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.05/share for one year.
- The company has granted 1.1M incentive stock options to various directors, and consultants of the company; options vested vested on grant and will expire on Nov.12, 2026.