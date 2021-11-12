Condor Hospitality shareholders approve sale of its portfolio to Blackstone

Nov. 12, 2021

  • Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSE:CDOR) shareholders approve three of four proposals related to the sale of the REIT's entire portfolio for $305M and adjourns the special meeting to allow more time to get enough votes for its liquidation proposal.
  • Shareholders approved the sale of substantially all its assets and the amendments to the sale agreement; they also approved compensation to be paid to executive officers in connection with the sale and one or more adjournments to solicit additional proxies.
  • Condor (CDOR) adjourned the meeting solely with respect to the liquidation proposal until Dec. 1, 2021.
  • The record date for stockholders eligible to vote at the meeting remains the close of business on Oct. 13, 2021.
  • Condor (CDOR) agreed in September to sell its portfolio of hotels to Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Real Estate Partners.
