Ayr Wellness adds $150M with senior notes sale

  • Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF) announces the addition of ~$150M to its balance sheet following the sale of additional 12.5% senior secured notes.
  • Company completed a private placement offering of ~$133M aggregate principal amount of notes at a premium price of $1,070 per $1,000.
  • The notes will be considered "Additional Notes" under the indenture governing the Company’s existing 4-year 12.5% Notes due on December 10, 2024 and as a single series with the existing notes under such indenture.
  • The resulting yield-to-maturity is 9.8%.
  • Net proceeds from the issuance of the Notes to fund capital expenditures, including construction and improvement costs, as well as acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.
