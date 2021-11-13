Tech Roundup: Disney+ Day leads a week highlighted by streaming TV

Nov. 13, 2021 10:00 AM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS), NFLX, DASH-USDAAPL, SONY, RBLX, JNJ, AMC, UBER, AMZN, KD, IBM, MSFTBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

Person holds an Apple TV remote using the new Disney+ app on a Vizio TV. Disney+ video streaming service will exclusively show Star Wars: Jedi Template Challenge.

Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • As the number of tech earnings reports slowed down last week, there was more time for investors to pay attention to the goings on in streaming TV, videogames and even a deal that introduced the U.S. to a company called Wolt.
  • One of the biggest events took place on Friday, as Disney+ (NYSE:DIS) marked its second anniversary with a big Disney+ Day series of promotions, included the premiere of the box office hit Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Jungle Cruise, which had been available for those wiling to pay $30 for Disney+ Premier Access. Also, believe it or not, Disney+ let loose upon the world Home Sweet Home Alone, another sequel to MacCauley Culkin's star-making Home Alone original.
  • However, before Disney+ Day took place, investors showed their disapproval with Disney's (DIS) earnings results, as the entertainment giant earnings and sales might not get fully back on track until 2022.
  • If you are a fan of the English Premier League, Disney's (DIS) ESPN has made a bid for the U.S. rights to broadcast and stream the games of the world's most-popular soccer league.
  • For those who can't get enough of Netflix's (NASDAQ:NFLX) hit series Squid Game, the show topped Nielsen's steaming ratings for the fourth-straight week. And, if you were worried that Squid Game might be a one-season wonder, well, fear no more, because Netflix (NFLX) confirmed that season two is in the works.
  • Netflix (NFLX) also said it is now bringing mobile games to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS devices after earlier doing so with Android mobile devices.
  • Videogames show few signs of losing popularity, as NPD group said videogame sales in October rose for the sixth-straight month, to $4.4 billion. Meanwhile, with the holiday shopping season kicking into gear, Sony (NYSE:SONY) has reportedly cut production of its PS5 game console by 1 million units due to component shortages.
  • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), the gaming platform that has a highway straight to the wallets of the parents of millions of American children, saw its shares rocket up by 42% after it reported strong quarterly results and bookings.
  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) may be as close to a household name as possible when it comes to online restaurant delivery service in the U.S. But, the company has no presence in Europe, which is why it is ponying up $8.1 billion in stock to acquire Helsinki-based food delivery company Wolt.
  • Apple (AAPL) decided now is a good time to build out its board, and named Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Chief Executive Alex Gorsky as its newest director.
  • Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) did what many expected and sold $25 million worth his company stock, with more sales to come.
  • Uber (NYSE:UBER) customers in London got something they probably weren't hoping for, as the ride-sharing leader raised fares in the U.K. capital by at least 10%.
  • If you are a fan of IMDB, you might have to start calling it by a different name in the new future, because Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which owns IMDB, is said to be considering giving the free, ad-supported streaming TV service a new name.
  • Kyndryl (NYSE:KD), which spun off from IBM (NYSE:IBM) earlier this month, wasted little time making a name for itself as it linked up in a new tech-services partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
