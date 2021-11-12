New Gold maintained with Sell equivalent at BofA on free cash flow concerns
Nov. 12, 2021 5:37 PM ETNew Gold Inc. (NGD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- New Gold (NYSE:NGD) closed +10.5% in today's trading after edging past Q3 earnings expectations, but Bank of America analyst Michael Jalonen nevertheless reiterates his Underperform rating and $1.25 price target "on concerns around liquidity, permitting, execution and valuation, particularly in the short-term."
- While New Gold reported Q3 all-in sustaining costs of $1,408 per gold equiv. oz., roughly in line with Janonen's estimates, the company generated negative free cash flow of $1.1M, compared with positive free cash flow of $4.7M in the year-ago quarter.
- Janonen forecasts full-year free cash flow of $23M in 2021 and $154M in 2022, but he says New Gold's FCF continues to create risk for investors.
- New Gold is developing an underground mine plan study for its Rainy River property that will be released in Q1 2022, and Jalonen says any plan that would extend Rainy River's production past 2028 could raise his net asset value estimate for the company.
- New Gold shares closed at a four-month high today but have declined 26% YTD.