Chinese fintech 360 DigiTech leads week's financial gainers; Upstart dips the most
Nov. 13, 2021 8:21 AM ET360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN), UPSTFXN, MARA, LU, STEP, LPRO, ADS, IFS, FCFSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- In this week's financial gainers, two Chinese fintech names rebound from months of weakness triggered by the country's new data privacy law, two U.S. financial firms rise after reporting dividend news, and a bitcoin miner advances during the week that the world's most popular cryptocurrency touches a fresh record high.
- In the decliners' bucket, two lending software names fall the most over the week.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) climbs the most, rising 27% for the week ended Nov. 12 (among financial/crypto names with market caps over $2B), with no specific news for the company; two weeks ago, QFIN was among the biggest decliners. The next four stocks making the biggest gains are:
- Jackson Financial (NYSEARCA:FXN) gains 21% after initiating a dividend and starting a $300M share buyback program; the stock has only been trading since Sept. 1, when it was spun off from U.K.'s Prudential Plc;
- Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) jumps 19% during the week that bitcoin broke above $68K for the first time ever;
- Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU), another Chinese fintech, runs up 18% after Q3 earnings and revenue beat consensus estimates. Like QFIN, the company was also one of the biggest decliners two weeks ago;
- StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP), +13%, more than doubled its dividend and reported fiscal Q2 results.
- Now for the decliners: Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) drops 20% during the week after it guided for Q4 adjusted EBITDA declining from Q3; in addition, it's being deleted from the MSCI US Small Cap 1750 Index in its semiannual rebalancing;
- Another lending software firm, LendingPro (NASDAQ:LPRO) slides 13% for the week even though its Q3 EPS and revenue beat estimates;
- Private label credit card company Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) falls 13%;
- Peruvian firm Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) drops 9.3%; and
- FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) slumps 9.0% after the CFPB files suit against the pawn shop operator, alleging it overcharged military families by charging annual percentage rates over 36% allowed by the Military Lending Act; the company contends the allegations are "without merit."
