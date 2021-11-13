Roblox, China stocks join week's Communications winners - while Live Nation, Disney sink

Nov. 13, 2021 6:31 PM ET

Red And Green Arrows Over Graph Paper Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • Communications Services stocks dipped from last week amid another heavy week of earnings reports, though the top movers came from some high-profile stories: China, Walt Disney and Roblox.
  • The Communications Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLC) fell 0.6% for the week, vs. the S&P 500 SPDR declining 0.3% over the same time span.
  • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) was the outlier on either side of the flat line. Already buzzing from increasing talk about the "metaverse," the stock finished the week 37.9% higher after jumping 42.2% on Tuesday following its robust Q3 earnings that were accompanied by news that Q4 is off to an equally fast start.
  • The rest of the week's top five gainers in the sector (among large-cap companies) were Chinese Communications names that often move in concert - Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME), NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) - and they all put together a healthy end-of-week rally that coincided with record results from the end of China's Singles Day shopping event. On Thursday, big gains in stocks like JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) were echoed by various other regional Internet stocks.
  • Meanwhile, last week's top gainer was this week's top loser: Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) spent last week climbing 22.4% alongside its healthy quarterly earnings. But this week it was the top decliner, slipping 9.3% as lawsuits began to pile up over Houston's Astroworld Fest concert tragedy that resulted in nine deaths.
  • Not far behind it on the week's losers list was Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), which fell 9.1% for the week, sunk by a roundly disappointing earnings report where revenues, profits and Disney+ subscribers missed expectations even as the parks business looked much better. Shares slipped on Thursday as investors processed the news that a rough start to 2022 might be rescued by a big influx of entertainment programs later in the year.
  • The week's top five gainers among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):
  • Roblox (RBLX), +37.9%;
  • Bilibili (BILI), +23.8%;
  • Tencent Music Entertainment (TME), +13.5%;
  • NetEase (NTES), +9.5%;
  • Baidu (BIDU), +7.8%.
  • The week's top five decliners among large-cap Communications Services stocks and larger ($10B market cap or more):
  • Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), -9.3%;
  • Walt Disney (DIS), -9.1%;
  • Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), -8.6%;
  • IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC), -5.9%;
  • Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), -4.7%.
