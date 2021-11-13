EV charging stocks lead consumer gainers, supply chain challenges hurt losers

  • The S&P Consumer Discretionary Select Sector (NYSEARCA:XLY) performed poorly this week as Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) 15.44% drop helped contribute to an overall 3.54% decrease. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) was nearly in-line with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), down 0.22% on the week.
  • EV charging stocks EVGo (NASDAQ:EVGO), up 89.38%, Volta (NYSE:VLTA), up 34.93%, and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), up 25.11%, placed in the top five gainers this week for consumer stocks with market caps over $2B. The EV stocks got charged up after the bipartisan infrastructure bill was signed into law, setting aside $7.5B towards the development of an EV charging infrastructure in the U.S.
  • Rounding out the top five, technology e-commerce site and Reddit Wall Street Bet favorite Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG), jumped 33.78%, and luxury fashion retail platform Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) reported a 24.15% gain after confirming a partnership with designer Richemont.

  • On the opposite spectrum, beverage company Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), down 22.87%, was the biggest loser after input cost inflation and supply chain challenges caused a Q3 earnings miss. Scrubs seller FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) also cited supply chain challenges and is down 18.36% on the week despite posting a Q3 beat.
  • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) beat earnings but fell 21.77% as full-year guidance was below consensus estimates. Shares dropped throughout the week as Bank of America downgraded the stock to Underperform, citing headwinds including "more normalized product mix & average ticket" that could continue into 1H22.
  • EV company Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trades down 18.86% for the week after it delayed its production timeline. The electric van and bus maker now expects "significantly lower" volume levels in 2022.
  • Finally, home solutions company SmartRent (NASDAQ:SMRT) fell 21.06% after reporting earnings that weren't as good as investors had hoped.

  • Narrowly missing the top five decliners were Tesla (TSLA), which fell 15.44% as Elon Musk and his brother sold shares in the company, and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), down 14.65% after issuing Q4 revenue outlook well below consensus.
