Cannabis stocks lead weekly healthcare gainers ahead of fresh legalization move

Nov. 13, 2021 9:00 PM ETCGC, ACB, TLRY, AMEH, APLS, VAXX, BHG, OSCR, OLK, SAVA, LFSTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor37 Comments

Election Vote Buttons - Marijuana

adamkaz/iStock via Getty Images

  • Marijuana players dominated top performers in healthcare this week ahead of a Republican-led attempt for federal legalization of cannabis in the U.S. Meanwhile, less than favorable quarterly earnings hurt decliners.
  • However, the healthcare stocks ended the week in positive territory with a ~0.6% gain to become the second-best performing sector in the S&P 500, narrowly beating the ~0.3% drop in the broader index.
  • Among stocks with more than $2B market capitalization and over 100K average daily volume over the past five sessions, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) surged the most with a ~29.5% gain. Its local rivals, Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY), were not far behind, rising ~27.6% and ~20.9%, respectively to group among the top five performers.
  • The resurgence of cannabis players comes at a time Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) and AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) remain sharply lower from their February peak and precedes the launch of a Republican bill on Monday to legalize marijuana at the federal level.
  • The proposed legislation led by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is said to have a softer regulatory approach compared to the bill introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) in July, Bloomberg reported, citing people who have seen the draft.
  • Citing the recent underperformance of U.S. MSOs and the latest legislative move favoring the industry, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic noted: “The tide will likely lift all boats.”
  • Turning to other top gainers of the week, Apollo Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:AMEH) climbed ~27.8%, making its entry to the top-performer list for the second week in a row. Driven by an earnings-led rally, Alhambra, California-based healthcare management company, has gained ~54.9% for the past 30-day period.
  • Meanwhile, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) ended ~27.4% higher over the week as the company reiterated its timeline to submit a marketing application to the FDA for a potential eye disease therapy.
  • Notable gainer: On Thursday, Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX), a Texas-based biotech with mid-stage assets for Alzheimer’s disease and COVID-19, rose as much as ~75.2% on its first trading session as a public company. However, after a ~18.4% decline on Friday, it ended the week ~20.1% lower.
  • Among the sharpest weekly decliners in healthcare, Bright Health (NYSE:BHG) dominated with a drop of ~37.2%. The health insurer missed quarterly earnings estimates, and the management set a wider-than-expected operating loss guidance for the current quarter, triggering a downgrade from Morgan Stanley.
  • Rival Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) followed up with a ~28.4% loss as the company’s Q3 2021 financials lagged estimates amid a sharp rise in the medical loss ratio.
  • Swedish life sciences company, Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK), fell ~27.7%, while Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA), after a twofold rise last week, pared gains to end ~24.3% lower. Reporting Q3 2021 earnings this week, the biotech focused on Alzheimer’s disease raised the guidance for net cash used in operations.
  • Rounding out the top five decliners, LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) shed ~22.8% after the disappointing Q3 2021 earnings dragged the healthcare provider to a post-IPO low on Tuesday.
