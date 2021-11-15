Tarena terminates merger deal with Buyer Group
Nov. 15, 2021 5:11 AM ETTarena International, Inc. (TEDU)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) and the buyer group (the Buyer Group Parties) consisting of Mr. Han Shaoyun, Ascendent Capital Partners III, L.P., Kidedu Holdings (Parent), Kidarena Merger Sub, and Kidtech Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mr. Han Shaoyun, have mutually agreed to terminate the previous Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated April 30, 2021.
- The Company and the Buyer Group Parties were in disagreement on specific terms and conditions within the Merger Agreement.
- Pursuant to the Termination Agreement, the Buyer Group Parties will pay a settlement payment of $3.53M to the Company by November 26, 2021.
- The Company believes that the settlement is in the best interests of the shareholders and will continue to evaluate strategic options available to the Company.
- Earlier in October, Tarena sent a notice to terminate its merger with Kidedu Holdings due to breach of contract.
- TEDU down 1.2% premarket at $0.80.