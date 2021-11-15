Portillo's draws mix of positive and cautious ratings as quiet period ends
Nov. 15, 2021 7:06 AM ETPortillo's Inc. (PTLO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Following the expiration of the analyst quiet period, Portillo's (NASDAQ:PTLO) lands positive ratings from Jefferies (Buy, price target $56), William Blair (Outperform), Piper Sandler (Overweight, $55 price target) and Loop Capital (Buy, $68 price target). Of note, Piper analyst Nicole Miller Regan says the iconic nature of the brand and multiple modes of operation create a multi-channel platform growth.
- Meanwhile, Baird (Neutral, $50 price target), Stifel (Hold, $45 price target) and Guggenheim (Neutral, $45 price target) all start off coverage with cautious views.
- Shares of Portillo's are down 0.43% in premarket trading to $47.49 vs. the post-IPO trading range of $20.00 to $53.04.