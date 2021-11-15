ResMed gains as competitor faces more troubles in ventilator recall
Nov. 15, 2021
- Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) ADRs are trading ~10.5% lower in the pre-market after the FDA found new issues during an inspection at the Murraysville, PA manufacturing site of the Dutch company in the U.S.
- Amid the deepening manufacturing troubles of Philips (PHG), the rival medical devices company for ventilators ResMed (NYSE:RMD) has gained ~4.1% in the pre-market.
- In September, Phillips (PHG) projected it would recall up to 4 million ventilators and respiratory devices because of the potential for a polyurethane foam part to degrade and become toxic.
- According to Reuters, the regulator has asked the company to perform more tests on the foam in recalled ventilators and noted it has not adequately established why other devices with the form should not be recalled.
- The replacement silicone-based foam that the company has been using might now have to undergo further safety testing.
