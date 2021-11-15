Blink Charging rallies after attracting bull rating from H.C. Wainwright

  • H.C. Wainwright pushes its rating on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) up to Buy from Neutral on its views that demand for more electric vehicles will continue to benefit the company.
  • Analyst Sameer Joshi points to several positive developments with BLNK including a significantly better macro environment as a result of the ~$7.5B allocated toward electric vehicle charging network buildout in the U.S. as part of the infrastructure bill that passed Congress.
  • "In addition to supporting EV charging infrastructure, the administration aims to modify the existing $7,500 incentive per EV from a tax credit to a tax refund, and provide an additional benefit of $4,500 for EVs produced in U.S. factories with union labor, Joshi tells investors in a research note. The analyst believes this should create additional demand for electric vehicles," notes the analyst.
  • The firm assigns a price target of $50 to Blink Charging (BLNK) to rep right around 20% upside. The average analyst price target on BLNK is $35.00.
