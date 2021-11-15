Trulieve Cannabis posts better than expected Q3 revenue; expands retail footprint
Nov. 15, 2021 7:18 AM ETTrulieve Cannabis Corp. (TCNNF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) reports Q3 2021 revenue beat, and improved net income and Adjusted EBITDA.
- During the quarter, total revenue rose 64% Y/Y to $224.1M and net income increased by 7% to $18.6M.
- Gross margin fell to 68.7% in Q3, compared to 75% in prior year.
- Adjusted EBITDA jumped 43% to $98M.
- Cash flow from operations was $75.1M for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
- During the quarter, the company opened 7 new dispensaries, increasing retail footprint to 101 retail locations nationwide.
- Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF) received a notice of intent to award a Class 1 production license in Georgia, and launched product portfolio: Cultivar Collection, Momenta, Muse, and Sweet Talk in Q3.
- Also, TCNNF closed the acquisition of the equity of Keystone Shops in Pennsylvania and completed the acquisition of a dispensary license and commenced wholesale operations in Massachusetts.
- "Our team closed the Harvest acquisition in under five months while simultaneously meeting expansion targets in several markets. We are excited to keep the momentum going into 2022 as we fully integrate Harvest while further building scale and depth in our cornerstone markets," said Kim Rivers, CEO.
