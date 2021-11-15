American Tower inks pact to buy CoreSite Realty for $10.1B in all-cash deal
Nov. 15, 2021 7:20 AM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- American Tower (NYSE:AMT) agrees to acquire the data center REIT CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) for $10.1B, including assumption of debt, a move that will expand AMT's mobile edge compute business in advance of the proliferation of 5G low-latency applications.
- American Tower (AMT) will pay $170 in cash per CoreSite (COR) share. In premarket trading, COR shares rise 2.2% to $170.25 per share.
- As of Q3 2021, CoreSite (COR) had 25 data centers, 21 cloud on-ramps and more than 32,000 interconnections in eight major U.S. markets, and generated annualized revenue of $655M and adjusted EBITDA of $343M in Q3 2021. The acquisition will also bring American Tower into additional markets.
- "We expect the combination of our leading global distributed real estate portfolio and CoreSite’s (COR) high quality, interconnection-focused data center business to help position American Tower to lead in the 5G world," said American Tower (AMT) CEO Tom Bartlett.
- The deal is expected to be "modestly accretive" to American Tower's (AMT) adjusted FFO per share initially, then be increasingly accretive over time. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2021.
- Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.
- Over the weekend, Bloomberg reported that American Tower and CoreSite were near a $10B deal.