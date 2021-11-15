Vita Coco trades higher after bull ratings pour in

Nov. 15, 2021 7:31 AM ETThe Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • The Vita Coco Company (NASDAQ:COCO) rallies after attracting positive ratings following the expiration of the IPO quiet period.
  • Weighing in so far on COCO are Goldman Sachs (Buy, price target $22), Piper Sandler (Overweight, $17 price target), Guggenheim (Buy, price target $21) and Wells Fargo (Overweight, price target $18).
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Bonnie Herzog says the company is an innovator within the consumer packaged goods universe with a rich pipeline of coconut water products that fuse functional benefits with authentic, better-for-you ingredients. Looking ahead, Herzog sees a long runway of attractive topline growth for Vita Coco.
  • Wells Fargo's breakdown on COCO: "We see a lot to like about COCO, the leading brand in a fast-growth functional beverage category with distribution runway, competitive moats, a mix margin story, and experienced leadership. Yes, COCO is mostly single category (coconut water) and 100% imported. These are important considerations and the key risks. However, share gains are accelerating behind building strength in both distribution and velocity; and we see valuation offering appropriate cushion."
  • Shares of COCO are up 2.00% premarket to $14.75.
  • Vita Coco is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.
