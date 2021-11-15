Eton Pharmaceuticals in pact with Tolmar to jointly promote ALKINDI SPRINKLE

Nov. 15, 2021 7:32 AM ETEton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) has added ~4.6% in the pre-market after announcing a multi-year agreement with Tolmar Pharmaceuticals to co-promote ALKINDI SPRINKLE, an FDA-approved replacement therapy for Adrenocortical Insufficiency (AI) in children.
  • Tolmar currently promotes FENSOLVI (leuprolide acetate) injectable suspension for pediatric patients with Central Precocious Puberty (CPP). Since its launch in May 2020, FENSOLV has expanded to over 1,500 patients, Eton (ETON) said.
  • Under the terms of the deal, in addition to FENSOLV, Tolmar’s sales force will promote ALKINDI SPRINKLE. The company is entitled to royalties on net sales growth above the current baseline sales of the treatment. The co-promotion is expected to begin in December.
  • Eton’s (ETON) Q3 2021 financials scheduled for Nov. 15 is likely to provide further information on the sales trajectory of ALKINDI SPRINKLE, currently in the fourth full quarter of commercial launch.
