Greenidge Generation names new finance chief
Nov. 15, 2021 Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)
- Greenidge Generation Holdings (NASDAQ:GREE) +1.5% premarket, has named Robert Loughran to succeed Timothy Rainey as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2022.
- Timothy Rainey will remain with Greenidge as Treasurer of Greenidge and CFO of the company's operating subsidiaries in New York.
- Mr. Loughran joined Greenidge as Chief Accounting Officer in June 2021.
- "Bob has a proven track record of results-driven leadership, strategic thinking and financial acumen," said Jeff Kirt, Greenidge Chief Executive Officer. "He has been instrumental in facilitating our entry into the public markets and we look forward to benefiting from his leadership and expertise as we continue to execute on our strategy, scale our operations and solidify Greenidge's position as the leading integrated and carbon-neutral bitcoin miner."