InflaRx vasculitis candidate vilobelimab meets primary objective in phase 2 trial
Nov. 15, 2021
- InflaRx's (NASDAQ:IFRX) vilobelimab for ANCA-associated vasculitis achieved its primary objective in a mid-stage trial.
- That objective was demonstrating comparable response of vilobelimab to standard of care, while significantly reducing the need for glucocorticoid treatment.
- Results showed that the mean total accumulative dose of glucocorticoid after the screening period until end of study in was 541.9 mg in the vilobelimab only group, 3751.3 mg in the standard dose of GC ("SDGC") group and 1485.8 mg in the vilobelimab + reduced dose of GC ("GCRD") group.
- Clinical response at week 16 in evaluable patients was observed in 88.9% of patients in the vilobelimab only group; in 95.7% of patients receiving SDGC; and 76.9% in the vilobelimab + RDGC group.
- Shares are up 4.7% premarket.
