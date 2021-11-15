Alliance Data credit card net charge-offs, delinquency rates rise in October
Nov. 15, 2021 8:34 AM ETAlliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) credit card net charge-offs and delinquency rate both rise in October from the previous month as consumers borrow more on their cards and metrics start to normalize.
- October 2021 credit card delinquency rate of 3.9% increases from 3.8% in September, but is still well below the 4.9% rate from October 2020.
- Alliance Data's (ADS) net charge-off rate of 4.1% in October increased from 3.5% in September and 3.8% in October 2020.
- Principal receivables at the end of October were $15.2B, up from $14.9B at Sept. 30, 2021.
