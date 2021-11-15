Ginkgo Bioworks says it received inquiry from DOJ after short seller report
Nov. 15, 2021 8:40 AM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Announcing its Q3 2021 financials, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) disclosed that it received an informal inquiry from the U.S. Department of Justice after a short-seller published a report in October, alleging financial misconduct at the company.
- However, an independent probe initiated by its audit committee has found that the claims contained in the report were “unfounded” and there was no need for restatement of financials, the company added.
- Ginkgo (DNA) shares are trading ~4.2% higher in the pre-market.
- For the quarter, the revenue has risen ~482% YoY to $77.6M as Foundry revenue more than trebled to $34.7M, while Biosecurity revenue reached $42.9M with YTD Biosecurity revenue at $86.5M exceeding the full-year outlook of $75M.
- However, the net loss expanded ~292% YoY to $102.4M, driven by a ~119% YoY rise in total operating expenses. The cash and equivalents stood at $1.7B compared to $380.8M in 2020 year-end.
- For 2021, Ginkgo (DNA) projects its new programs to reach 30, including nine programs in Q4 2021. Total Foundry revenue and Biosecurity revenue for the year are expected to reach at least $100M and $110M, respectively.
- In a short report published in October, Scorpion Capital called the company a “colossal scam."