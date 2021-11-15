AudioCodes acquires conversational AI solutions provider Callverso
Nov. 15, 2021 8:41 AM ETAudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) has acquired conversational AI solutions provider Callverso for a consideration that will consist of cash plus an earn-out arrangement based on acheiving certain sales targets over the next three years.
- Callverso became a wholly-owned subsidiary of AudioCodes. The deal brings Callverso's Conversational AI capabilities to AudioCodes' portfolio of innovative contact center solutions and Live CX services.
- Shabtai Adlersberg, President and CEO of AudioCodes, stated, "The acquisition of Callverso places AudioCodes in a stronger position to serve the growing adoption of conversational AI services in contact centers. The technology and expertise of Callverso in developing and deploying conversational AI solutions will effectively complement AudioCodes' existing Voice.ai offering and be instrumental in modernizing contact center operations."