Petco falls after Jefferies warns on normalizing trend for sales

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Jefferies lowers its rating on Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Hold from Buy on what it sees as a balanced risk-reward profile.
  • Analyst Stephanie Wissink: "Comp normalization in the quarters ahead might be underestimated by cons, while GM% skews incrementally negative NT. Further, we are reassessing our vet assumptions given challenging labor conditions. Mid-teens EV/EBITDA multiple fair for growth, with competition being an offset to industry defensibility."
  • Wissink and team still like the long-term strategy for WOOF and growth opportunity even as they take the pause for a valuation reset.
  • Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) are down 3.51% in premarket action to $23.87.
  • 8 out of 12 firms covering PetCo have a Buy-equivalent ratings or higher.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.