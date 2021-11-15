Petco falls after Jefferies warns on normalizing trend for sales
Nov. 15, 2021 8:47 AM ETPetco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jefferies lowers its rating on Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) to Hold from Buy on what it sees as a balanced risk-reward profile.
- Analyst Stephanie Wissink: "Comp normalization in the quarters ahead might be underestimated by cons, while GM% skews incrementally negative NT. Further, we are reassessing our vet assumptions given challenging labor conditions. Mid-teens EV/EBITDA multiple fair for growth, with competition being an offset to industry defensibility."
- Wissink and team still like the long-term strategy for WOOF and growth opportunity even as they take the pause for a valuation reset.
- Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) are down 3.51% in premarket action to $23.87.
- 8 out of 12 firms covering PetCo have a Buy-equivalent ratings or higher.