SPX rises on deal to acquire Cincinnati Fan
Nov. 15, 2021 8:49 AM ETSPX Corporation (SPXC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- SPX (NYSE:SPXC) has agreed to acquire Mason, Ohio-based Cincinnati Fan & Ventilator from Dominus Capital.
- The transaction is expected to close by year end 2021. SPX expects the deal to be accretive to its HVAC segment margin.
- Cincinnati Fan specializes in engineered air movement solutions, including blowers and critical exhaust systems. It employs ~215 employees in the U.S. and the U.K.
- Gene Lowe, President and CEO of SPX, commented, "Cincinnati Fan's well-known brand and attractive niche-engineered products are a strong fit with our global HVAC Cooling business, where we already share some common distribution in the US. We see multiple opportunities to create additional value, and accelerate our combined growth, by leveraging Cincinnati Fan's technical expertise in engineered air movement across our US and global cooling platforms. This will be our 10th acquisition since 2018. The transaction further validates our strategy of building high quality, market-leading platforms, and helps create a foundation for further growth in closely adjacent HVAC end markets."
- SPXC +1.49% pre-market