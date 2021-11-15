Amplify Energy withdraws full-year guidance after oil spill
Nov. 15, 2021 8:48 AM ETAmplify Energy Corp. (AMPY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) +0.6% pre-market after reporting a Q3 GAAP loss of $13.5M, compared with a $35M in Q2, while revenues rose 21% Q/Q to $97M, due to production outperformance and strong price realizations.
- Q3 adjusted EBITDA increased to $27.1M from $23.8M in the prior quarter, and free cash flow climbed to $13.1M from $9.5M.
- But Amplify rescinded its full-year forecast after last month's oil spill in southern California forced a shutdown of its operations in the region.
- Amplify has not estimated how much it expects to spend on the spill cleanup, but says insurance will cover a "material portion" of the costs, including loss of revenue caused by the shutdown.
- The company previously had raised the lower end of its full-year production forecast by 1K boe/day to 24K-25K boe/day.
- Amplify shares have more than doubled YTD but have dropped 45% since their $5.75 YTD high set on October 1.