  • Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) launches its new Global Fund Placement and Advisory Group ("FPA Group") to provide fundraising services and strategic and tactical advice for alternative investment firms.
  • The FPA Group will be led by Managing Director Tanya McHale, who will be based in London, and will report to Head of Investment Banking in North America, Robert Lowenthal, as well as Oppenheimer EMEA Chief Executive and Head of Investment Banking, Max Lami.
  • McHale will be joined by Managing Director Andrew Roberts, Director Marcus Klasse and Associate Curran Gaur, who all join Oppenheimer (OPY) from MVision Private Equity Advisors.
  • The team will operate globally with further hires in process throughout the U.S. and Asia.
  • "The FPA Group will provide the Division with enhanced capabilities to offer alternative investment firms an even broader and deeper portfolio of value-added services that complements the resources, relationships and thought leadership of the global Oppenheimer platform," Lowenthal said.
  • Previously, (June 1) Oppenheimer agreed to buy an investment bank specializing in California munis.
