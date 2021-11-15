Discover Financial credit card delinquency rate rises in October, charge-off drops
Nov. 15, 2021 8:54 AM ETDiscover Financial Services (DFS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) credit card delinquency rate of 1.55% in October 2021 rose from 1.48% in September and fell from 1.99% in October 2020, indicating that credit card metrics may be starting to normalize after fiscal support during the pandemic kept credit quality strong.
- Its net charge-off rate of 1.40% dropped from 1.48% in September and 2.90% in October 2020.
- The credit card issuer ended October with $71.0B of loans, up from $70.3B at the end of September.
- Previously (Oct. 28), Credit card delinquency rate edges up in September, net charge-offs stay low