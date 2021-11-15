Waste Management sees $700M in recycling investments by 2022
Nov. 15, 2021 8:58 AM ETWaste Management, Inc. (WM)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Waste Management (NYSE:WM) says it plans to spend $200M on recycling infrastructure next year, bringing the company's spending in new and upgraded recycling facilities to more than $700M over the five years since 2018.
- With the demand for recycled content products continuing to rise, the company says the investment will allow it to capture more recycled materials and increase access to recycling for its customers.
- Waste Management has opened new materials recovery facilities in Chicago; Salt Lake City; Raleigh, N.C.; and Sun Valley, Calif., over the past two years, all with state-of-the-art recycling technologies, and plans to upgrade much of its remaining recycling facility network, with full renovations at MRFs in Houston; Cleveland; Woodinville, Wash.; and Elkridge, Md.
- The company plans to outfit 95% of its residential recycling facilities with updated recycling technology by 2023.
- Waste Management has been quietly outperforming the market over a long time period, Justin Lee writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.