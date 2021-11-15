Collegium rises on $25M accelerated share repurchase program
Nov. 15, 2021 9:14 AM ETCollegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (COLL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) has surged pre-market after announcing an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Jefferies to buyback $25M of its common stock.
- The agreement is being executed under the pharmaceutical firm's $100M share repurchase program authorized in August 2021. Pursuant to the agreement, Collegium will pay $25M to Jefferies and will receive ~1,026,694 shares. As of September 30, 2021, the firm had approximately 34.8M shares outstanding.
- Collegium will have $52.2M remaining under the share repurchase authorization on completion of this agreement.
- COLL +6.01% pre-market