  • WeWork (NYSE:WE) stock gains 1.7% in premarket trading as occupancy and its gross desk sales trend up in 2021, with September revenue growth marking its highest monthly revenue this year.
  • Q3 revenue of $661M increased 11% from $593M in Q2, with September revenue of $230M representing its fifth straight month of revenue growth.
  • Physical occupancy of 56% across consolidated operations at the end of September improved from 50% at the end of Q2 2021. Including the incremental 30,000 net memberships that are contracted to move in, physical occupancy would increase to 60%.
  • Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss of $356M improves from the Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss of $449M.
  • Q3 net loss of $844M includes $262M of non-cash and non-recurring expenses, primarily from depreciation, amortization, and impairments.
  • WeWork's (WE) consolidated gross desk sales, which includes renewals, of 155,000 equates to 9.3M square feet sold in Q3. New desk sales totaled 84,000 in the same period.
  • In October, WeWork reports preliminary gross desk sales of 45,000, equating to 2.7M square feet and preliminary new desk sales of 25,000.
  • As of October, preliminary physical occupancy had increased three percentage points to 59%. Including net memberships that are contracted to move in, preliminary October physical occupancy was 61%.
