Digimarc to buy product cloud company, EVRYTHNG

  • Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) to acquire the product cloud company, EVRYTHNG Limited in a stock transaction, expanding the geographic footprint for both companies.
  • EVRYTHNG, based in London has a growing customer base across Europe.
  • The proposed transaction is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain closing conditions and is expected to close in January 2022.
  • "This acquisition allows us to provide a complete solution set to our customers. The best determinant of a technology product's value is how much of the customer's problem it can solve. By combining Digimarc's unique and advanced means of identification with the pioneer and most advanced supplier of product item business intelligence using any means of identification, we are now uniquely positioned to unlock additional solutions for our customers and enhance their Digimarc journey." explains CEO Riley McCormack.
