Cabot agrees to acquire Tokai Carbon (Tianjin)
Nov. 15, 2021 9:20 AM ETCabot Corporation (CBT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cabot (NYSE:CBT) has agreed to acquire Tokai Carbon (Tianjin) from Tokai Carbon Group for $9M.
- The transaction in the second fiscal quarter of 2022.
- The acquisition of Tokai Carbon (Tianjin) is expected to support the growth of Cabot's Battery Materials product line.
- Commissioned in 2006, the carbon black manufacturing facility is located in close proximity to Cabot's current carbon black and specialty compounds facility in Tianjin, China. The site currently can produce up to 50,000 metric tons of carbon black annually and Cabot plans to invest to upgrade the capabilities to produce battery grades.