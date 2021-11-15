Dish Network, Sinclair rally on channel carriage peace
Nov. 15, 2021 9:21 AM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH), SBGIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) have come to a multi-year carriage deal for Sinclair stations, ending a string of quick-fix short-term extensions since summer.
- The deal ensures that Sinclair's 144 owned local stations in 86 markets will stay on Dish TV, and the Tennis Channel will remain on Dish TV and Sling TV.
- Sinclair's Bally Sports networks - the one-time Fox regional sports networks divested to Sinclair when Disney bought Fox's media assets - seem conspicuously absent and will remain off Dish Network as they have since the 2019 acquisition.
- "Sinclair has been a good long-term partner to work with," says Dish's Brian Neylon. "Both sides have been committed to keeping our customers top of mind and not putting them in the middle of our negotiations."
- DISH is up 1.8% premarket; SBGI is 2.3% higher.
- Dish Network was among the top losers in Communications Services stocks two weeks ago after it missed on quarterly profits.