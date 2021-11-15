Novavax files for approval of COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea

  • Novavax (NVAX +0.6%) and SK bioscience announce the submission of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for NVAX's COVID-19 vaccine to South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS).
  • NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine with Matrix-M adjuvant, is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to be submitted for BLA in Korea.
  • SK bio initiated the rolling submission process for NVX-CoV2373 to the MFDS in April of this year.
  • NVAX and SK bio have an existing manufacturing and licensing collaboration that is intended to provide broad and equitable access to NVX-CoV2373 both in Korea and globally through the COVAX Facility.
  • Earlier this month, Novavax filed for provisional approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in New Zealand.
