AcelRx launches ~$14M securities offering
Nov. 15, 2021 9:59 AM ETAcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) has announced a ~$14M common stock and warrant offering.
- The pharmaceutical firm entered into an agreement with two life sciences-focused investment funds, that are existing and new stockholders in AcelRx, for the sale of 17.50M shares of its common stock and warrants exercisable for an aggregate of 17.50M shares of common stock.
- The combined offering price for the common stock and warrants is $0.80/share. The warrants will not be exercisable until after the six-month anniversary of the closing of the offering and will have an exercise price of $1/share.
- Gross proceeds from the offering is estimated to be ~$14M.
- Offering is expected to close by November 17, 2021.