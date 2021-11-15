Fluent names new finance chief
- Fluent (FLNT +1.5%) appoints Sugandha Khandelwal as
- CFO effective December 6, 2021.
- Ms. Khandelwal will work with the company’s senior executive team, focusing on strategic finance initiatives, corporate strategy, and general financial management, reporting to interim CEO, Don Patrick.
- Alex Mandel, company’s CFO since 2018, will continue in the role until the effective date of Ms. Khandelwal’s appointment and will assist with the transition through December 31, 2021.
- Prior to joining the company, she served as CFO of the Consumables and Health & Wellness businesses at Sam's Club, a division of Walmart, a Fortune 100 company.