Moderna, AstraZeneca announce positive AZD8601 data from Phase 2 study in heart failure
Nov. 15, 2021 Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) AZN
- Moderna (MRNA -0.1%) announces positive data from the the Phase 2 EPICCURE study evaluating the use of an mRNA therapeutic that encodes for vascular endothelial growth factor-A (AZD8601) in patients undergoing coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG).
- The Phase 2 study of AZD8601 is being conducted by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN).
- The Phase 2 study met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability of AZD8601. Numerical trends were observed in endpoints in the heart failure efficacy domains compared with placebo, including increase in left ventricular ejection fraction and patient reported outcomes.
- In addition, all seven patients treated with AZD8601 had NT-proBNP levels below heart failure (HF) limit at 6 months follow-up compared to one of four patients treated with placebo.
- These data were presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2021 annual meeting.
- Coronary artery disease is caused by blockages in the main coronary arteries and resulting insufficient blood flow to the myocardium is the primary cause of ischemic heart failure.