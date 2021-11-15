Graphic Packaging gains after UBS calls out near-term rally potential

Nov. 15, 2021 10:03 AM ETGraphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Blue Financial Graph Background - Stock Market and Finance Concept

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • UBS lifts its rating on Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK +2.7%) to Buy from Neutral as it points to positive sustainable organic growth trends.
  • The firm estimates that the current boxboard inflection is not priced in.
  • Analyst Cleve Rueckert: "GPK is growing its exposure to the faster growing European market with the recently closed AR Packaging acquisition, increasing Europe's revenue contribution to 26% in 2022 from 12% in 2019 on our estimates. We forecast 1.5% and 2.5% volume growth respectively in North America and Europe next year will drive 325bp of margin expansion on the back of recent price hikes."
  • UBS sets 2022-2023 EPS estimates on GPK at about 7% above the consensus marks and is constructive on the longer-term fundamentals of the core businesses. The new 12-month price target from UBS on GPK is $25 vs. the average analyst PT of $23.85.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.