Jana Partners takes new stakes in Valvoline, BlackSky, Macy's in Q3

Nov. 15, 2021

  • Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners adds holdings in Macy's (M +0.5%), Valvoline (VVV +1.6%), and BlackSky Technology (BKSY +1.8%) to its portfolio during Q3, according to its 13F filing.
  • During the quarter, Jana acquired 4.63M shares of Macy's (NYSE:M), 1.28M shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), and 1.0M shares of BlackSky (NYSE:BKSY).
  • Boosts holdings in Treehouse Foods (THS +0.2%) to 5.16M shares from 3.82M shares and in Vonage Holdings (VG +0.7%) to 10.07M shares from 9.34M.
  • Trims stake in Laboratory Corporation of America (LH -2.8%) to 385K shares from ~579K.
  • With the sale of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the quarter, Jana exits that investment, and gets ~$29M for its 505K shares if it didn't sell them before CSOD's sale to Clearlake Capital for $57.50 per share.
  • Jana had confirmed in October that it took a stake in Macy's (M).
