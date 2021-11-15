Woodside Petroleum to sell 49% stake in Pluto Train 2 to GIP
Nov. 15, 2021 9:29 AM ETWoodside Petroleum Ltd (WOPEF), WOPEYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF, OTCPK:WOPEY) agrees to sell a 49% stake in a proposed expansion of its Pluto liquefied natural gas facility in Western Australia to Global Infrastructure Partners.
- Woodside says deal terms are based on the Pluto Train 2 project costing $5.6B to complete, and GIP agrees to fund 49% of the project's capital spending plus another $835M of construction costs.
- "The final quantum of GIP's capital contribution is dependent on interest rate swap and foreign exchange rates on the date of the final investment decisions for Scarborough and Pluto Train 2," the company says.
- Pluto Train 2 will receive natural gas from the Scarborough field that will mostly be turned into liquefied natural gas.
- Earlier this year, Woodside raised the capital spending estimate on its Scarborough natural gas project to US$12B.