CloudMD to acquire MindBeacon for ~$116M

  • CloudMD Software & Services (OTCPK:DOCRF -4.2%) to acquire all of MindBeacon’s issued and outstanding common shares for a combination of cash and shares valued at approximately $116M.
  • Company to offer $4.78 in cash and share consideration per MindBeacon share, resulting in an implied purchase price of $116M.
  • Each common share of MindBeacon will be exchanged for $1.22 of cash and 2.285 common shares of CloudMD.
  • The implied offer price of $4.78 and premium of 49% is based on the 7-day volume weighted average price or VWAP of the common shares of MindBeacon as of November 12, 2021.
  • On a consolidated basis, company is expected to have an annualized revenue run rate of $185M and gross margin of ~35%.
  • Company is projected to have cash on hand exceeding $60M, post-close.
  • The implied transaction enterprise value is ~$62M, representing an enterprise value to 2022 expected revenue multiple of 1.9x.
