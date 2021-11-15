Butterfly Networks down 16%, hits 52-week low, despite beating quarterly EPS estimates

Nov. 15, 2021 10:26 AM ETButterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Shares of Butterfly Networks (BFLY -14.8%) are down precipitously despite beating Q3 2021 EPS earnings estimates.
  • The company, however, did fall short on revenue estimates.
  • Earlier this morning, the stock hit a 52-week low of $6.75.
  • Butterly's net loss narrowed 85% to $13.6M.
  • The company ended the quarter with $468.4M in cash.
  • For full-year guidance, Butterly said it expects revenue $60M-$62M, about 30%-34% growth year over year.
  • Separately this morning, Butterfly said it formed a distribution partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel Health to expand availability of the Butterfly iQ+ is single-probe, whole-body, handheld imaging device.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.