Butterfly Networks down 16%, hits 52-week low, despite beating quarterly EPS estimates
Nov. 15, 2021 10:26 AM ETButterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Shares of Butterfly Networks (BFLY -14.8%) are down precipitously despite beating Q3 2021 EPS earnings estimates.
- The company, however, did fall short on revenue estimates.
- Earlier this morning, the stock hit a 52-week low of $6.75.
- Butterly's net loss narrowed 85% to $13.6M.
- The company ended the quarter with $468.4M in cash.
- For full-year guidance, Butterly said it expects revenue $60M-$62M, about 30%-34% growth year over year.
- Separately this morning, Butterfly said it formed a distribution partnership with Abdul Latif Jameel Health to expand availability of the Butterfly iQ+ is single-probe, whole-body, handheld imaging device.