Akamai heads into the red as Oppenheimer cuts rating, removes price target
Nov. 15, 2021 10:24 AM ET Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) RDWR, FSLY, NET By: Rex Crum
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) slipped by more than 3% in early trading, Monday, as Oppenheimer Analyst Timothy Moran cut his rating on the Internet content delivery technology company to perform due to a number of business factors.
- Prior to Monday's stock market open, Moran lowered his view on Akamai (AKAM) from outperform, and removed his $130-a-share price target on the company's stock. Moran said competition, margin pressures and the stock's current valuation were all factors in his rating cut.
- "[Akamai is facing] margin pressure from the acquisition of Guardicore, difficult media and security revenue comparisons for next year, and startup competitors are now adding enough revenue to impact Akamai (AKAM)," Moran said.
- Moran adding that competitors like Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR), Fastly (NYSE:FSLY), CloudFlare (NYSE:NET) and privately held Imperva have improved their offerings, are targeting large increasing in security revenue and providing more-disruptive technologies that will continue putting pressure on Akamai (AKAM) in the near term.
- "While we acknowledge Akamai's (AKAM) breadth of security products, we see the need for them to acquire more companies and we see security as a cyclical industry," Moran said.
- Earlier this month, Akamai (AKAM) reported strong third-quarter results led by sales of security technology products.