MultiPlan rebuffs short seller allegations
Nov. 15, 2021 10:26 AM ETMultiPlan Corporation (MPLN)UNHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Issuing a letter to shareholders, MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN +2.6%) ruled out allegations made by short-sellers that the company was at the risk of losing its contract with UnitedHealthcare (NYSE:UNH).
- Citing sworn testimony, the Health Tech company says that its relationship with the insurer was intact, and the claims of short-sellers were false.
- MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) says that senior executives at UnitedHealthcare (UHC) have testified that replacing the company was not feasible, and, as recently as Aug. 2021, the insurer did not have plans to terminate its contract.
- “MultiPlan’s relationship with UHC remains strong and recent sworn testimony contradicts the false suggestion that UHC intends to terminate that relationship,” the company said.
- In Nov. 2020, issuing a short report, Muddy Waters claimed MultiPlan (MPLN) was losing its largest customer UnitedHealthcare (UNH), which had developed a rival product called Naviguard.