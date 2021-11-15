BM Technologies acquires First Sound Bank at $23M
Nov. 15, 2021 10:29 AM ETBM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX), FSWABy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor16 Comments
- BM Technologies (BMTX +17.9%) agrees to merge with Seattle-based community bank First Sound (OTCPK:FSWA) for $23M payable in consideration.
- BMTX will pay up to $7.22 in cash for each share of First Sound Bank's common stock. FSWA stock last closed at $5.25, up 31% on Monday.
- The combined company will be named BMTX Bank to operate on a fintech-based model with full suite of digitally-advanced banking products.
- "This strategic merger is expected to be significantly accretive to the combined company’s revenue, EBITDA, and earnings trajectory over the next 1-3 years," the company statement.
- Closing of the transaction is expected in second half of 2022.
- "Looking ahead, BMTX Bank expects to add direct to consumer and small business operations, marketplace lending, robo-advisory and blockchain based payment systems," says BMTX CEO Luvleen Sidhu.
- The merger news comes along with BM Technologies' Q3 earnings posting mixed results