Embraer rallies as Nigerian airline buys three E175 jets
Nov. 15, 2021 10:32 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Embraer (ERJ +3.1%) opens higher after winning an order for three new E175 jets, plus three purchase rights for the same model, with Nigeria's Overland Airways, to be delivered from 2023.
- The company says the deal for the 88-seat aircraft, announced at the Dubai Airshow, is worth $299M at list prices.
- Embraer also issues its 20-year market outlook for deliveries of commercial aircraft of up to 150 seats through 2040.
- The company forecasts global demand for the aircraft at 10,900, with North America continuing to lead in jet deliveries, followed by Asia.
- Embraer shares fell sharply on Friday after the Brazilian government cut the size of contracts for 28 KC-390 aircraft by 25%.